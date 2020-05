Category: World Published on Monday, 04 May 2020 12:42 Hits: 4

As the Senate reconvenes today, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is demanding that Congress use the next stimulus bill to protect corporations from liability for workers. “He wants to protect their right to engage in egregious misconduct,” says Robert Weissman, president of Public Citizen.

