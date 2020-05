Category: World Published on Monday, 04 May 2020 11:28 Hits: 6

The former deputy chief of the Kazakh presidential administration, Maulen Ashimbaev, has replaced as parliamentary speaker, Dariga Nazarbaeva, the daughter of former Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbaev, in a sign of a possible power struggle at the top of the country's leadership.

