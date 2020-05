Category: World Published on Monday, 04 May 2020 11:34 Hits: 14

NEW DELHI: India is developing a land pool nearly double the size of Luxembourg to lure businesses moving out of China, according to sources with the knowledge of the matter. A total area of 461,589 hectares has been identified across the country for the purpose, the sources said.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/regional/2020/05/04/india-offers-land-twice-of-luxembourgs-size-to-firms-leaving-china