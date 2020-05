Category: World Published on Monday, 04 May 2020 11:38 Hits: 8

BANGKOK: Thailand's new Covid-19 (coronavirus) cases rose to only 18 on Monday (May 4), after falling to single-digits for the past week, but the country reported no new deaths. Monday's report brought the total number of cases to 2,987.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/regional/2020/05/04/thailand-opens-up-and-reports-only-18-new-coronavirus-cases-no-deaths