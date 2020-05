Category: World Published on Monday, 04 May 2020 02:54 Hits: 3

ROME: Stir-crazy Italians will be free to stroll and visit relatives for the first time in nine weeks on Monday (May 4) as Europe's hardest-hit country eases back the world's longest nationwide coronavirus lockdown. Four million people - an estimated 72 per cent of them men - will return to their ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-italy-begins-to-emerge-from-world-longest-lockdown-12699330