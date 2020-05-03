Whitmer decries racism at anti-lockdown protest and stresses it doesn't represent the entire state

Category: World Published on Sunday, 03 May 2020 20:00 Hits: 4

Appearing on CNN’s State of the Union this morning, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer described the anti-lockdownprotests at her state’s Capitol that went viral last week. In particular, she said the Confederate flags, nooses, and Nazi symbols were “outrageous” and “depicted some of the worst racism” in the history of this country. That said, she stressed it’s a relatively small group, and that most people in her state are doing their best to abide by guidelines amid the pandemic.

“Some of the outrageousnesses of what happened in our Capitol this week depicted some of the worst racism and awful parts of our history in this country,” Whitmer stated in response to host Jake Tapper asking if she saw these protesters as in the same vein as those who marched in the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. “The Confederate flags and nooses, swastikas, and the behavior that you’ve seen in all of the clips is not representative of who we are in Michigan.”

Here is that clip.

Ã¢Â�Â�We have to listen to the epidemiologist and health experts and displays like the one we saw at our capitol is not representative of who we are.Ã¢Â�Â� Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reacts to protesters descending on her stateÃ¢Â�Â�s capitol, including some who were armed. #CNNSOTUpic.twitter.com/lfPgGnpkGC May 3, 2020

Whitmer stressed that it was a small group of people compared to the overall population of the state, and that the “vast majority” of people are doing the right thing. Whitmer advised people not to listen to partisan rhetoric, or “tweets for that matter,” and do the right thing.

What prompted the comparison to Charlottesville? Tapper brought up Trump’s tweet from Friday, which used language hauntingly close to the “very fine people” of the Charlottesville white nationalist rally.

The Governor of Michigan should give a little, and put out the fire. These are very good people, but they are angry. They want their lives back again, safely! See them, talk to them, make a deal. May 1, 2020

“I’m going to continue to do my job, regardless of what tweets come out or what polls come out or what people think that makes sense. We’re going to listen to facts and science. We have got to get this right,” the governor added on CNN.

"We've lost in the last 24 hours almost the same number of Americans that were killed on 9/11… And that's just in the last 24 hours,” she stressed. Earlier this week, nationwide, the U.S. exceeded the number of American lives lost during the Vietnam War. “This isn’t something we just negotiate ourselves out of,” Whitmer added.

Earlier today, Dr. Deborah Birx went on Fox News and described the protesters as “devastatingly worrisome” given the lack of social distancing and lack of masks.

Some glimmers of hope out of Michigan include a free coronavirus testing day for Detroit residents, and Whitmer introducing a plan to offer tuition-free college education to essential workers battling COVID-19, including people who work at grocery stores, janitorial staffs at hospitals and nursing homes, child care workers, and more.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1942299