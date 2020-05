Category: World Published on Monday, 04 May 2020 11:30 Hits: 6

The coronavirus death toll in Iran, one of the hardest hit countries in the Middle East, rose by 74 in the past 24 hours to 6,277, the Health Ministry said on Monday, as mosques were due to reopen in many cities.

