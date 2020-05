Category: World Published on Monday, 04 May 2020 09:41 Hits: 10

There is nothing like a pandemic to bring out the fascist ideology in countries under far-right rule. In the world's three largest democracies, national leaders are using the COVID-19 crisis to wage war on immigrants and minorities, while testing the limits of common sense.

