Published on Monday, 04 May 2020

A century ago, in the immediate aftermath of World War I and the devastating Spanish flu pandemic, political leaders proved incapable of finding the right answers to the huge challenges they faced. In tackling the COVID-19 crisis, today's governments must not repeat those catastrophic errors.

