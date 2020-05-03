Trump adviser Kudlow again says 'no one' could have predicted a virus would spread virally

Category: World Published on Sunday, 03 May 2020 21:40 Hits: 5

Here's a bit of solid political punditry for you: White House adviser Larry Kudlow may be the most incompetent official in the entire Trump White House. More incompetent than Canned Soup Guy. More incompetent than More Racism Guy. More incompetent than Jared Kushner, and Jared Kushner peaked in the sixth grade.

For the self-described "umpteenth time," Larry Kudlow again appeared on television today to claim that he was right to call the COVID-19 pandemic "contained" in America, at the end of February, but that "the virus spread exponentially in ways that virtually no one could have predicted."

That's the defense? That "virtually no one" knew that virus transmission through a population expands "exponentially?" That "virtually no one," among every last government resource available to President Dear Leader and his assembled hangers-on, "virtually no one" among those world health officials, top government experts, any medical school graduates, most medical school dropouts, anyone who has ever cracked a high school biology book, or the people running the Big Labs That Do Things could have foreseen that a virus would have exponential, nay viral community spread?

That is what Larry Kudlow, top conservative expert-brain in All the Land, is arguing to the television cameras? Still?

Kudlow adds, "The virus spread exponentially in ways that virtually no one could have predicted, of course we changed our mind." False. A top CDC official warned that day, "We are asking the American public to work with us to prepare in the expectation that this could be bad." May 3, 2020

