Daily Kos Radio is LIVE at 9 AM ET!

Happy Monday! It’s the 4th of May, so Nanu Nanu, everybody! Beam me up! Pew! Pew!

Space: It’s a frontier. Probably very strongly near the end of the group of things I like to call “frontiers!” Not very many people-oids know that, even if they are from this American planet, which we very much hope they are, because of how powerful it is.

A lot of people are saying that Greg Dworkin will be here, but I don’t know anything about that. He will be calling—through what they call tele-learning—from Connecticut, which is an Indian name. The Indian word for the number four is “icut.” The natives of the Hasbro tribe are, of course, the inventors of the famous and very, very beautiful game, “Connect Four.”