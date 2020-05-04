Abbreviated Pundit Round-up: Trump slump looking like garbage dump

Category: World Published on Monday, 04 May 2020 11:30 Hits: 8

A slew of bad polling for Trump (good for Biden) suggest a recalibration is in order.

Josh Kraushaar/National Journal:

Endangered Republicans keeping distance from Trump Driving this subdued pragmatism are Trump’s sliding poll numbers across the country, particularly in GOP-leaning states that once looked safely in the president’s column. Trump, who is planning to visit Arizona and Ohio as part of his first trip outside Washington since the pandemic hit, is now playing political defense in states he comfortably carried in 2016. Trump won Ohio by eight points in 2016, and the state wasn’t considered a leading battleground for 2020. Both parties view Arizona as highly competitive, but the state hasn’t voted for a Democratic presidential candidate since 1996. A new slate of reputable red-state polls released this week will raise further alarm at the White House, where the president has already been fuming over his declining numbers.

I wonder again: how many of the white collar professionals who already moved away from the GOP in the Chicago suburbs in 2018 look at someone holding that sign and conclude: yes, where i belong is in the same political coalition w/that crowd? https://t.co/eCuOda5dkl May 2, 2020

WSJ:

Trump Makes Push for Seniors as Coronavirus Crisis Erodes Support President trails Joe Biden in polls among older voters, who are paying close attention to his handling of the pandemic—and watching his press briefings Mr. Trump has trailed presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden nationally among voters 65 years and older in the four Wall Street Journal/NBC News polls this year, at times by double digits. Mr. Trump won 52% of that demographic against Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016, according to exit polls. America’s older voters have been trending toward Republicans for the past two decades. But Democrats said the former vice president could narrow that gap. He consistently performed well in his primary race among voters ages 65 and older, even in states such as Iowa where he struggled. Exit polls taken Super Tuesday on March 3, when he built a formidable delegate lead against the multicandidate field, showed Mr. Biden won about half of older voters in multiple states.

Imagine being dumb enough to think something like this about Fauci and the other doctors in charge of fighting a pandemic, let alone say it out loud to a reporter. https://t.co/d8Xyr7nJc4pic.twitter.com/DlLu0Avp0X May 3, 2020

WaPo:

34 days of pandemic: Inside Trump’s desperate attempts to reopen America One of the polls, an internal RNC survey of voters in 17 battleground states, had former vice president Joe Biden leading Trump 48 to 45 percent, according to an adviser briefed on the 20-page polling memo. The coronavirus ranked as the most important issue to voters, and 54 percent of those surveyed said Trump was too slow to respond to the crisis, while 52 percent said they believed the government should be doing more. Worse still were the matchups with Biden on a range of core characteristics. Just 36 percent said they considered Trump more honest and trustworthy; 35 percent said he was more compassionate and empathetic; 44 percent said he was more competent; 43 percent said they believed he fights more for people like them; and 36 percent said he was more calm, steady and relatable. Trump did outperform Biden in some areas, such as being better at getting things done and better in handling a crisis. Still, on a question that historically has helped determine whether incumbents win reelection — whether the country is headed in the right direction — just 37 percent said they believed it was.

Excluding the New York tristate area, national covid19 infections, hospitalizations, and deaths continue to increase. The national doubling time has rise to about 25 days, but the epidemic continues to slowly expand. And covid spread - although slower - remains persistent. pic.twitter.com/isse2NRvpA May 3, 2020

NY Times:

Fearing Political Peril, Republicans Edge Away From Trump on Pandemic Response Moderate Republicans in competitive districts are navigating a careful balance in addressing the coronavirus crisis, eager to put some distance between themselves and a president whose response has been criticized. In an attempt to ensure their contests become referendums on their own responses to the virus, rather than the president’s, vulnerable House Republicans are instead brandishing their own independent streaks, playing up their work with Democrats, doubling down on constituent service and hosting town-hall-style events — avoiding mention of Mr. Trump whenever possible. It is an approach that looks familiar to former Representative Carlos Curbelo, Republican of Florida, who tried to distance himself from Mr. Trump on immigration and other issues in 2018 as he fought to hang onto his seat in a diverse South Florida district, but was swept out in a midterm debacle that handed Democrats control of the House.

We left a playbook. He ignored it. We created an office to prepare for pandemics. He gutted it. We had CDC officials in China to detect and contain outbreaks. He pulled them out. Trump can try and shift blame all he wants, but the fact is his actions left us unprepared. https://t.co/NdsINZ307m May 2, 2020

David Ewing Duncan/Vanity Fair:

“Prepare, Prepare, Prepare”: Why Didn’t the World Listen to the Coronavirus Cassandras? People (Larry Brilliant, Bill and Melinda Gates, the World Health Organization) have been shouting about the current pandemic—“Disease X”—near constantly for a couple of decades. But talk and action are different planets. Would-be prophets professing to know the future are continuing to pop up as the pandemic rages. For instance, Larry Brilliant says the duration of the contagion depends on how quickly we can test everyone and stop the spread. One expert says it could last up to 24 months if the virus follows the usual pattern of receding and returning in waves. Trump this week said that the lockdown measures taken to stem the spread of the virus could be over in three weeks, by Easter, give or take. This comes as his own Department of Health and Human Services forecasts in an unreleased report on the COVID-19 response plan that a pandemic might last 18 months. As predictions pile up, we now know that over the past decade and a half we failed to listen to numerous warnings. Which raises another question: Who are the Cassandras of this moment—and what would it take for us to listen to them?

AP Fact check:

TESTING TRUMP, responding to a Harvard University study that 5 million tests would be needed to safely reopen the country: “It will increase, and it’ll increase by much more than that in the very near future. We’re way ahead of everyone on testing. ... We’re going to be there very soon. If you look at the numbers, it could be that we’re getting very close.” — remarks Tuesday on aid for small businesses. THE FACTS: Actually, Trump is nowhere close in his prediction of providing 5 million tests a day, according to his own federal “testing czar.” “There is absolutely no way on Earth, on this planet or any other planet, that we can do 20 million tests a day, or even 5 million tests a day,” Dr. Brett Giroir, the federal health official overseeing U.S. testing, told Time magazine the same day.

Breaking via NYT: Trump moved on Friday night to replace a top official at the Department of Health and Human Services who angered him with a report last month highlighting supply shortages and testing delays at hospitals during the coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/WPRyTubNk2 May 2, 2020

Want to learn more about those epidemiology models? Sure you do.

FiveThirtyEight: Where The Latest COVID-19 Models Think We're Headed — And Why They DisagreeVox:This coronavirus model keeps being wrong. Why are we still listening to it?New York magazine: What the Coronavirus Models Can’t See

There goes Arizona and possibly Florida. https://t.co/sC8qUjpUZz May 2, 2020

