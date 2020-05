Category: World Published on Sunday, 03 May 2020 23:44 Hits: 6

The online concert was organized to raise funds for people affected by the coronavirus pandemic in India. The South Asian country has registered over 42,000 COVID-19 cases and is looking to ease lockdown measures.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-hollywood-and-bollywood-stars-come-together-to-raise-funds-for-india/a-53320151?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf