Category: World Published on Monday, 04 May 2020 05:39 Hits: 7

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro attacked Congress and the courts in a speech to hundreds of supporters on Sunday as the number of coronavirus cases blew past 100,000 in Brazil, underlining the former army captain's increasing isolation as he downplays the impacts of the pandemic.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200504-bolsonaro-rallies-the-right-as-brazil-coronavirus-cases-surpass-100-000