Category: World Published on Monday, 04 May 2020 09:17 Hits: 7

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek hair salons, flower shops and bookstores reopened on Monday as part of a gradual easing of lockdown restrictions imposed six weeks ago to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/05/04/greeks-rush-to-get-haircuts-buy-flowers-as-virus-lockdown-eases