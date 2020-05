Category: World Published on Monday, 04 May 2020 09:18 Hits: 7

PARIS (Reuters) - The French state will help national railway firm SNCF survive the coronavirus crisis but France must drastically reduce demand for transport and Paris' second airport, Orly, will not reopen any time soon, the environment minister said.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/05/04/france-must-drastically-reduce-transport-demand-in-peak-hours---minister