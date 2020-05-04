Sunday Night Owls: Activists seek 'Peoples Agenda'—relief legislation that favors workers

Category: World Published on Monday, 04 May 2020 02:00 Hits: 3

Andrea Germanos at Common Dreams writes—Progressives Boost Call for 'Peoples Agenda' With Eyes Towards Next Relief Package:

As the Senate prepares to reconvene Monday, progressive organizations are encouraging people to put pressure on lawmakers to reject any future coronavirus relief measure that doesn't provide "real relief" for working Americans. "No more waiting for 'next time,'" say the groups. "Next time is now."

The goal is to have lawmakers sign "The Peoples Agenda Pledge." The agenda is grounded in four pillars: Indivisible suggested people turn up the heat on their representatives by contacting them via email and tweet this week. [...] The economic crisis drove the call to Pelosi made last week by more than 100 economists urging Congress to pass Rep. Pramila Jayapal's (D-Wash.) Paycheck Guarantee Act. "Our current relief systems are failing to deliver the kind of expansive and immediate relief American workers and businesses need in a streamlined and quick way," Jayapal said in a statement last month. "Mass unemployment is a policy choice—and Congress must choose differently to stop the suffering."

“There is little place in the political scheme of things for an independent, creative personality, for a fighter. Anyone who takes that role must pay a price.” ~~Shirley Chisholm, Unbought and Unbossed, (1970)

At Daily Kos on this date in 2011—HR 3 is GOP's ultimate betrayal of 'Tea Party values':

In order to make their "no taxpayer funding for abortion" scheme work, Republicans use H.R. 3 to disallow tax deductions for your health care expenses if your private insurance plan covers abortion. Not if you actually get an abortion. And not if a member of your family does. All it takes for you to see your taxes hiked is if the private insurance plan you selected and paid for with your own money permits coverage of abortion at all. For anyone. Even if you never get one and never plan to. If you bought a plan that agrees to cover abortion if someone else totally unrelated to you needs one, then you lose eligibility for any tax deductions for the cost of your insurance, and your tax bill shoots up. Republicans take your cash, because you agreed to buy a plan that might someday pay for someone else's abortion.

