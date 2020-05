Category: World Published on Sunday, 03 May 2020 18:31 Hits: 2

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is engaging is a campaign of disinformation, conspiracy theories, and gaslighting in efforts to shore up President Donald Trump’s MAGA base while ramping up their…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/05/pompeo-immediately-flip-flops-on-claim-experts-think-coronavirus-was-manmade-after-abc-host-educates-him-on-the-true-scientific-consensus/