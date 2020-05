Category: World Published on Saturday, 02 May 2020 10:01 Hits: 0

France’s state-owned rail company SNCF will seek aid from the government and likely cut jobs after taking a severe hit from the Covid-19 lockdown, its CEO said on Saturday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200502-france-s-state-rail-company-to-seek-virus-bailout-may-cut-jobs