Category: World Published on Sunday, 03 May 2020 18:11 Hits: 2

ATHENS: Greece will move hundreds of migrants from a camp on the island of Lesbos to mainland facilities on Sunday (May 3) as part of efforts to ease overcrowding, police and government officials said. The European Union has asked Greece to move migrants most at risk of contracting the coronavirus ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/greece-migrants-mainland-camp-lesbos-covid-19-coronavirus-12698520