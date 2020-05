Category: World Published on Sunday, 03 May 2020 17:19 Hits: 2

Consumption in China is only picking up slowly, not least because of highly indebted private households. Beijing still has some stimulus leeway, but Western economies are unlikely to benefit, says Frank Sieren.

