Category: World Published on Sunday, 03 May 2020 18:02 Hits: 2

Iran is denying its border guards beat, tortured and forced Afghan migrants into a river where some drowned. The Afghan government has launched an investigation and promised "necessary" action.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/afghanistan-probes-iran-border-migrant-deaths/a-53319071?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf