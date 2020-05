Category: World Published on Sunday, 03 May 2020 17:12 Hits: 2

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday (May 3) said "enormous evidence" showed the new coronavirus originated in a lab in China, further fueling tensions with Beijing over its handling of the outbreak. Pompeo's comments came as Europe and parts of the United States prepared to ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/evidence-covid-19-coronavirus-china-lab-europe-eases-lockdown-12698348