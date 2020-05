Category: World Published on Sunday, 03 May 2020 13:05 Hits: 2

Afghan officials on May 3 launched an operation to locate and retrieve bodies of migrants from a river in western Herat Province after reports that Iranian border guards had thrown Afghans into the river to prevent their entry into Iran.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/afghanistan-probes-reports-of-migrant-drownings-by-iranian-border-guards/30590305.html