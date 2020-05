Category: World Published on Sunday, 03 May 2020 14:35 Hits: 2

Having a sheriff who believes he himself—not the federal government, not the state—is the supreme law of the land in the county where you reside is probably always going to…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/05/how-a-constitutionalist-oregon-sheriff-rules-his-rural-county-like-a-personal-fiefdom/