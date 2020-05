Category: World Published on Sunday, 03 May 2020 10:31 Hits: 3

Charged with shielding society’s most vulnerable, British care homes are vital to the nation’s coronavirus battle. But understaffed and poorly equipped, this often forgotten frontline is approaching breaking point.

