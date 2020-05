Category: World Published on Sunday, 03 May 2020 12:52 Hits: 3

After being turned away by Malaysia, at least 500 Rohingya refugees facing persecution in Myanmar have spent two months at sea. Now one boat of 29 people has been sent to an "uninhabitable" Bangladeshi island.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/rohingya-refugees-sent-to-flood-prone-bangladesh-island-after-months-at-sea/a-53317830?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf