The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Greece is beating Covid-19, but more economic pain beckons

Category: World Hits: 3

Greece has recorded one of the lowest numbers of Covid-19 fatalities in Europe — a success largely attributed to the discipline of its population under lockdown. After a decade of financial crisis and austerity halved the country’s healthcare budget, the public is well aware that hospitals remain vulnerable. But even as they earn praise for their exemplary response to the pandemic, Greeks are fearful the country will slip back into an economic crisis as painful as the last.  Click on the player above to watch the report by Alexia Kefalas, Nathalie Savaricas and Serafim Yannopoulos.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/video/20200502-greece-is-beating-covid-19-but-more-economic-pain-beckons

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version