Category: World Published on Sunday, 03 May 2020 13:51 Hits: 3

While debate rages in France over Professor Didier Raoult's recommendation of a mixture of chloroquine (an antimalarial) and azithromycin (an antibiotic) to treat patients with Covid-19, some African countries have taken it very seriously. Such is the case in Cameroon, which has embraced the French professor's method of treatment.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200503-covid-19-in-cameroon-a-chloroquine-therapy-hailed-by-french-expert-becomes-state-protocol