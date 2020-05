Category: World Published on Sunday, 03 May 2020 14:37 Hits: 3

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Shots fired by North Korea across its border with South Korea were likely "accidental," U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday as speculation continues to swirl about the health of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/05/03/shots-fired-by-north-korea-039accidental039---pompeo