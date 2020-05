Category: World Published on Sunday, 03 May 2020 14:55 Hits: 3

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela's government said it foiled a marine incursion on Sunday by "terrorist mercenaries" who attempted to enter the country on speedboats from neighbouring Colombia.

