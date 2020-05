Category: World Published on Thursday, 30 April 2020 11:23 Hits: 1

Like other recent systemic crises, the coronavirus pandemic has confronted us with an inconvenient truth: the risks associated with international openness might very well outweigh the gains. If today's multilateral frameworks are to have a future, they must be brought back into the service of national sovereignty.

