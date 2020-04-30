Don’t Equate Technology with Big Tech

Category: World Published on Thursday, 30 April 2020 12:02 Hits: 1

With just a few multinational tech firms lording over most of the twenty-first-century economy, it is safe to say that the digital revolution's emancipatory potential has been squandered – at least for now. But in charting a new course forward, it is critical that policymakers in Europe and elsewhere focus on the real problem, which is not technology but rather the Big Tech business model.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/onpoint/big-tech-isn-t-tech-by-marietje-schaake-2020-04