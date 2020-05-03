Music as resistance: When Brazil met jazz, and jazz met Brazil

A few days ago, I had a long conversation with my friend Paulo, who is an elder Afro-Brazilian priest of Candomblé, the largest African-diasporic religious tradition in the New World, with millions of devotees. He was born and raised in Salvador, Bahia, and since I knew I was going to be writing about Brazilian jazz this week, I wanted to get his take on the music that influenced him when he was growing up back home. I had just finished reading several articles and books about the military regime in Brazil and the artists who resisted it, and I wanted to know what life was like for Paulo during those times. Brazilians are currently faced with a president, Jair Bolsonaro, who is determined to out-trump Trump in his terrible COVID-19 response.

Paulo said very somberly, “During those times, we were afraid. People were being arrested. Others ‘disappeared,’ never to be heard from again. Racism was rampant. My mother did not want my father to talk about politics.”

I played him the first Brazilian jazz tune that I remembered hearing many decades ago, “Desafinado,” by saxophonist Stan Getz and guitarist Charlie Byrd, composed by Antônio Carlos Jobim and released in 1962. “Desafinado” loosely translates to “out of tune.”

Paulo laughed, and said that at first bossa nova was associated with wealthy white Brazilians, and of course they would be “out of tune.”

Here’s the original version, performed by João Gilberto, with Portuguese lyrics by Newton Mendonça. Later, English lyrics written by Jon Hendricks would spark vocal versions by Ella Fitzgerald, Frank Sinatra, and other song stylists.

Paulo added, “Gilberto Gil and Caetano Veloso were charged with being subversive, arrested and kicked out of the country. The musicians in Bahia at that time, along with college students, were all involved in the Tropicália movement, similar to the way students in the U.S were engaged a few years later in the anti-war movement, but with far more disastrous results.” He pointed out that Brazilian musicians used subtly worded lyrics to throw shade at the military government, but had to be very careful about what they said, because they risked exile—or death.

He played this song by Elis Regina, who is one of my favorite Brazilian jazz/bossa nova singers. I don’t speak Portuguese, so I just enjoy listening to the music. In all these years, I had no clue that this song was an attack on the rich, and a plea to pay attention to the plight of the black poor in the favelas.

Paulo commented and translated as we listened.

What sounds simply like an uptempo and jazzy bright vocal display tells a very different story when you understand the lyrics, which are about a poor boy. The son of a single mother, he has to go out each day to sell oranges in the street. If he doesn’t sell them, his mother will beat him. He begs a wealthy white man to make a purchase, addressing him as “Doctor” since, according to Paulo, poor blacks always had to use honorifics when speaking to elite whites.

I had just finished reading Brutality Garden: Tropicália and the Emergence of a Brazilian Counterculture, by Christopher Dunn and shared some passages with Paulo. It is an excellent introduction to the movement.

In the late 1960s, Brazilian artists forged a watershed cultural movement known as Tropicalia. Music inspired by that movement is today enjoying considerable attention at home and abroad. Few new listeners, however, make the connection between this music and the circumstances surrounding its creation, the most violent and repressive days of the military regime that governed Brazil from 1964 to 1985. With key manifestations in theater, cinema, visual arts, literature, and especially popular music, Tropicalia dynamically articulated the conflicts and aspirations of a generation of young, urban Brazilians.

For a shorter read, check out “God Is on the Loose! How the Tropicália Movement Provided Hope During Brazil’s Darkest Years,” over at Pitchfork.