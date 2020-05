Category: World Published on Sunday, 03 May 2020 08:17 Hits: 4

Joseph Badame spent more than 42 years of his life preparing for doomsday.The former architect built a home on a three-acre compound in Medford with an electrified fence that could…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/05/doomsday-prepper-had-4k-rolls-of-toilet-paper-supplies-for-a-year-coronavirus-is-worse-he-says/