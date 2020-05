Category: World Published on Sunday, 03 May 2020 08:44 Hits: 5

By Yaël OssowskiWith so many of us doing our part to stay at home, it’s been the perfect time to dive into binge-worthy Netflix series.For many, it’s been Tiger King…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/05/netflix-series-reveal-injustice-and-junk-science-are-plaguing-our-nations-courts/