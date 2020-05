Category: World Published on Sunday, 03 May 2020 09:27 Hits: 9

When Alfredo Pabatao told his family that he had helped move a suspected coronavirus patient through the hospital where he’d worked as an orderly for nearly 20 years, he didn’t…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/05/similar-to-times-of-war-the-staggering-toll-of-covid-19-on-filipino-health-care-workers/