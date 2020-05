Category: World Published on Sunday, 03 May 2020 05:12 Hits: 4

In an interview with DW, Harris Khalique, secretary-general of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, said that PM Imran Khan's government is undermining the supremacy of parliament and democratic norms.

