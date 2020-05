Category: World Published on Sunday, 03 May 2020 08:28 Hits: 6

Churches across Germany are holding services for the first time in six weeks as the country begins to ease coronavirus restrictions. Members of the congregation must wear masks, stay apart and no singing is permitted.

