Category: World Published on Sunday, 03 May 2020 08:02 Hits: 5

South Korea's assessment is that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un did not have surgery, local news outlet Yonhap said, citing an unidentified senior official at presidential Blue House.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200503-south-korea-says-kim-jong-un-is-not-believed-to-have-had-surgery