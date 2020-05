Category: World Published on Sunday, 03 May 2020 08:26 Hits: 6

Russia on Sunday recorded its highest daily rise in confirmed coronavirus cases with 10,633 new cases, bringing the overall number of cases to 134,686, according to the authorities' official website.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-coronavirus-russia-record-daily-rise-12697918