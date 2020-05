Category: World Published on Saturday, 02 May 2020 09:23 Hits: 4

Darigha Nazarbaeva, the daughter of former Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbaev, has been dismissed from her post as speaker of the upper house of parliament.

