Category: World Published on Saturday, 02 May 2020 14:38 Hits: 5

U.S. President Donald Trump intends to nominate a retired Army lieutenant general to become the nation’s ambassador to Ukraine, filling a critical position that has been vacant for nearly a year.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/trump-to-nominate-retired-army-lieutenant-general-as-ambassador-to-ukraine/30589109.html