Category: World Published on Saturday, 02 May 2020 14:02 Hits: 3

As nearly 30 million Americans have filed for unemployment in just six weeks and millions worldwide face hunger and poverty, we look at the global economic catastrophe triggered by the…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/05/economist-thomas-piketty-coronavirus-pandemic-has-exposed-the-violence-of-social-inequality/