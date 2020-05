Category: World Published on Saturday, 02 May 2020 14:09 Hits: 3

On MSNBC Saturday, Harvard Law professor Laurence Tribe laid into Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for caring more about filling judicial vacancies than advancing new legislation to fight the…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/05/mitch-mcconnell-criticized-for-ignoring-covid-19-victims-while-he-packs-the-courts-with-political-hacks/