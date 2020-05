Category: World Published on Saturday, 02 May 2020 14:21 Hits: 3

North Korean state media has released footage of the secretive Supreme Leader. Media speculation about his health grew when he failed to show up to his late grandfather's birthday celebrations.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/north-korea-s-kim-jong-un-appears-in-video-after-21-day-absence/a-53312425?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf