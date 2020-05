Category: World Published on Saturday, 02 May 2020 15:57 Hits: 3

Bill Beaumont was re-elected as World Rugby chairman after beating Argentine Agustin Pichot in the first round of voting and has called for unity amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the sport's governing body said on Saturday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200502-beaumont-re-elected-world-rugby-chief-calls-for-unity-to-tackle-covid-19-crisis