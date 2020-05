Category: World Published on Saturday, 02 May 2020 17:20 Hits: 2

Joggers, cyclists and surfers across Spain hurried out of their homes on Saturday, allowed to exercise outdoors for the first time in seven weeks as the government began easing tough coronavirus restrictions.

