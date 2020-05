Category: World Published on Saturday, 02 May 2020 19:00 Hits: 2

An Egyptian filmmaker detained without trial for over two years for making a music video that mocked President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi died on Saturday at a maximum-security prison complex, two rights lawyers said.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200502-filmmaker-who-mocked-egypt-s-president-sisi-dies-in-prison-aged-22