Published on Saturday, 02 May 2020

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Saturday pushed back against what he called premature demands that he reopen the state, saying he knew people were struggling without jobs but that more understanding of the coronavirus was needed.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/new-york-s-cuomo-warns-against--blindly--reopening-states-12697136